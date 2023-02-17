Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.64

Shares of Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and traded as low as $33.00. Janel shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Janel Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter. Janel had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

About Janel

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services.

