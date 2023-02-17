James P. Mackin Sells 56,500 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) CEO James P. Mackin sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $746,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Artivion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Artivion by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after buying an additional 193,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $29,987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 64,469 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 274,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.
Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artivion (AORT)
