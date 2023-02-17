James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

JHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.80.

JHX stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

