JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAKK traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $202.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.20. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on JAKK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.