Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom Sells 326 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Lee Ostrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 304 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $20,386.24.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $80.99. 95,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,458. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

