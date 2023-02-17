Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ithaca Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:ITH opened at GBX 190.61 ($2.31) on Friday. Ithaca Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 166.50 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.90 ($3.09).

Insider Activity at Ithaca Energy

In other Ithaca Energy news, insider Alan Alexander Bruce bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($60,694.34).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ithaca Energy

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Ithaca Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective on the stock.

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea and Moray Firth areas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved and probable reserves, and resources of 5.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

