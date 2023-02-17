Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 8,993 shares.The stock last traded at $3.46 and had previously closed at $3.38.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 176,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.