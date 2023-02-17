iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 135,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of iSpecimen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iSpecimen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iSpecimen by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Price Performance

iSpecimen Company Profile

NASDAQ ISPC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.