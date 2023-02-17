iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.90. 683,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,677. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

