iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Veritable L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.1% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $469,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,025,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IVV stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.26. 312,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,186. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.06.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

