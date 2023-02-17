iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,950,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 51,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,181,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,965,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,912 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 579,063 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,366,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,077,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 114,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,929. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $31.24.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

