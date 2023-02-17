iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.02. 411,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.