iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 76,345 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 895% compared to the average daily volume of 7,672 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

