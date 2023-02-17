iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,531,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.212 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

