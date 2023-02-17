Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 985,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,358. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 25.78 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.