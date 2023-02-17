IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading Down 1.3%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.83 and last traded at $34.83. 2,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 123,470.8% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,216,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

