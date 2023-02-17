IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,500 RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

RVLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

