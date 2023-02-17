IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $49,310,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $49,235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,052,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,649,000 after buying an additional 728,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $49,929,000 after buying an additional 670,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 815,350 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 638,417 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

RIVN stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

