IOST Market Capitalization Achieves $205.87 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, IOST has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $205.87 million and $10.56 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00430296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,931.86 or 0.28503566 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000150 BTC.

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

