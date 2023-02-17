IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 7%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 1,586,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,452,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ Stock Down 8.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $955.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,158.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%.

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock worth $88,963. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

