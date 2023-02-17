Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 9%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 4,274,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,007,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Invitae Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 25.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

