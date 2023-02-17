Investec Lowers Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,195 ($26.64) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RAT. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.64) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rathbones Group to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($23.67) to GBX 2,100 ($25.49) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rathbones Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,098.75 ($25.48).

Rathbones Group Price Performance

LON RAT opened at GBX 2,160 ($26.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,082.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,939.28. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,245 ($27.25). The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,105.77.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

