Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.95. Approximately 1,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRLV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 65,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 52,371 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter.

