Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $47.08

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.08, but opened at $45.72. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 32,012 shares traded.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

