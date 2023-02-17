Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Myriam Curet Sells 1,124 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of ISRG stock opened at $240.16 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.76. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.28.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
