Interval Partners LP Invests $778,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock valued at $765,562,498. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $389.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

