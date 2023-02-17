Interval Partners LP Increases Holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $126,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,098,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,899,400.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,836 shares of company stock worth $1,395,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $703.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

