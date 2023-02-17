Interval Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple in the first quarter worth $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TuSimple

TSP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC lowered TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

