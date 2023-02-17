International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Up 10.8% in January

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $41,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $234,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. International Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

