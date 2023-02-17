International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 261,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $135.00 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.64 and its 200-day moving average is $135.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

