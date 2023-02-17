Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Decreased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,036,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $162,920,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 291,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,626,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $87.45 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

