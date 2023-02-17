Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.75.
Inter Parfums Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of IPAR opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $123.39.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.