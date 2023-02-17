Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IPAR opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551 over the last three months. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

