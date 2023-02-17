Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 68,805 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,805 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Entergy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Entergy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.