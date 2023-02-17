Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 662.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $343.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.47 and a 200-day moving average of $310.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

