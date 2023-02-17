Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,941 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,152,000 after acquiring an additional 441,234 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,037,000 after acquiring an additional 362,161 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $32,746,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 902,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,927,000 after acquiring an additional 250,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $126.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Stories

