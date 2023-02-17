Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 10,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 992,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,798. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,460.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,460.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock worth $875,661 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 755,076 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $14,928,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Insmed by 390.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 624,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

