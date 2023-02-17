Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Buys 22,026 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 22,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $2,789,152.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,740,807.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Thursday, February 16th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 38,237 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.03. The stock had a trading volume of 242,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,440. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,651,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.