Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Sells $68,039.44 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 3,332 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $68,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 499,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $222,700.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %
ZNTL stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,221,000.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
