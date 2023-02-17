Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Sells $68,039.44 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 3,332 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $68,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 499,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $222,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

ZNTL stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,221,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

