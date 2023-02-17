Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. Equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 5.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

