Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells 4,070 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $285,510.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $91,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.54. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,192,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $23,502,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransMedics Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

