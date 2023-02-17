Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells 4,070 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $285,510.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $91,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.54. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,192,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $23,502,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
