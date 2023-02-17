Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total transaction of $4,906,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,263,999.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Thursday, February 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00.
- On Thursday, December 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00.
Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $740.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,952. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $671.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.30. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $768.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.42.
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
