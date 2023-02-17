Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Sells $97,546.64 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $97,546.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,200,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

TT opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.68. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

