Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells 1,082 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80.

On Friday, December 16th, Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.25. 340,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.93. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $115.14.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

