Insider Selling: Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $732,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,333,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SKY stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 93,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,368,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $26,242,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,146,000 after purchasing an additional 516,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 160.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after acquiring an additional 504,522 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also

