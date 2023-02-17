Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells $272,760.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rambus Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

