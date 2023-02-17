Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Sells 5,316 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 5,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $255,114.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 879,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.