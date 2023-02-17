Insider Selling: Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CFO Sells 16,381 Shares of Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) CFO Haley F. Aman sold 16,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $28,339.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $289,972.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,793. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.98.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PXLW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Pixelworks to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.
