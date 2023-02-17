Insider Selling: Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CFO Sells 16,381 Shares of Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) CFO Haley F. Aman sold 16,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $28,339.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $289,972.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,793. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXLW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Pixelworks to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pixelworks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 221,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 51,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pixelworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

