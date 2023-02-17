Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $58,015.70 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

