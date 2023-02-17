Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $209.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.35 and its 200 day moving average is $222.56. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 10,755.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Paylocity by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

