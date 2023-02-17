Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paylocity Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $209.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.35 and its 200 day moving average is $222.56. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paylocity (PCTY)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.