Insider Selling: Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Insider Sells 837 Shares of Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 85,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

